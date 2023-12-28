Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.