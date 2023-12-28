Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.41. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 21,693 shares changing hands.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
