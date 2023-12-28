Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.