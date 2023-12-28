Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

