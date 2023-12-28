Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

