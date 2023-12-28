Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

