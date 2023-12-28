Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is City Holding Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,121,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

