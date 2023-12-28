Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

