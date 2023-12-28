Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

