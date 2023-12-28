Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

