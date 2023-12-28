Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

