Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

