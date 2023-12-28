Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.