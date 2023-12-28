Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

