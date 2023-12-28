Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 6.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
