Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $275,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

