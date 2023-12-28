Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,274 shares during the period. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

