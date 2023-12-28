BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 236.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 549,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 483,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 69,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 37.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 125,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.