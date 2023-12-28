BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

