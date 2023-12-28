Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $127.34 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.