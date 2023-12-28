Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,573 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 19,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.