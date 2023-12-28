Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

