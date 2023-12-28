Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.63.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

