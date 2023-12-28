Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,870 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $100.51 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

