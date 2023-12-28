Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $275.28 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.30.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

