Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $250.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.