Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,486 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

