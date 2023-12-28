Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,494 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $50,438,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vistra by 39.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

