Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,220,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,037.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 332,702 shares of company stock worth $2,790,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.