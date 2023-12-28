Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

