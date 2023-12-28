Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.08. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

