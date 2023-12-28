Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

