Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

