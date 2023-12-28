Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $606.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.08 and a 200-day moving average of $512.64. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

