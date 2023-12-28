Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $177.88 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.