Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

