Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670,102 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.