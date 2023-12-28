Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 53,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Up 0.2 %

SHOP opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

