Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.