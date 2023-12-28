Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $163.77 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.12.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

