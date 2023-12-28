Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 12,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.