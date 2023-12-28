Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 142.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BTA opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.61.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

