Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

