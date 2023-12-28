Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

