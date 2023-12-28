Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

