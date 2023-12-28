Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29.88 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 206,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 36,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $169.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

