Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.71 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

