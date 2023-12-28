Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $851.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

