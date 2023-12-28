Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of CPRT opened at $48.88 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.