Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.88 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.