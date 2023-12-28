Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

